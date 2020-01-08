Media player
Martyn Hett: Bomb victim's mum praises Martyn's Law council
The mother of Manchester Arena attack victim Martyn Hett has praised a council for adopting the law she has campaigned for in his memory.
Figen Murray told BBC Breakfast losing her son was the driving force behind Martyn's Law, which would make public venues adopt anti-terrorism measures.
She is lobbying the government to bring in the tougher checks, but Manchester City Council is set to adopt the measures early.
08 Jan 2020
