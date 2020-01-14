Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Manchester sex abuse: 'The children had nobody to protect them'
A former Greater Manchester Police detective has hit out at the force's decision to stop investigating child sexual abuse in Manchester.
Former Det Insp Maggie Oliver was involved in prosecuting the Rochdale grooming gang and was featured in a BBC documentary in 2017.
She said the children she had identified were the "tip of the iceberg" and had nobody to protect them.
"Those man have had another 15 years to abuse God knows how many kids."
-
14 Jan 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-manchester-51112618/manchester-sex-abuse-the-children-had-nobody-to-protect-themRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window