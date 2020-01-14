'The children had nobody to protect them'

Video

A former Greater Manchester Police detective has hit out at the force's decision to stop investigating child sexual abuse in Manchester.

Former Det Insp Maggie Oliver was involved in prosecuting the Rochdale grooming gang and was featured in a BBC documentary in 2017.

She said the children she had identified were the "tip of the iceberg" and had nobody to protect them.

"Those man have had another 15 years to abuse God knows how many kids."