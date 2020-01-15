Media player
Victoria Agoglia: Grandmother's anger at daughter's abuse
The grandmother of a 15-year-old girl who was repeatedly sexually abused before her death in 2003 says she still struggles to come to terms with the "appalling" ordeal.
Victoria Agoglia's death was examined in a report published on Tuesday that widely criticised the way Greater Manchester Police and other authorities dealt with the grooming and rape of children at the time.
Her grandmother. Joan Agoglia, said she had repeatedly raised concerns but nobody listened.
She said: "I phoned them and I phoned them and I phoned them, but nobody cared."
15 Jan 2020
