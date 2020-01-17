The mother and daughter Taekwondo champions
This mother and daughter team have found a novel way of spending time together - training in Taekwondo.

Lucy Rose, 15, and her mum Lisa train regularly together in Bury.

They also have both recently took gold medals in the British Championships.

But what's it like to spar with your mum?

