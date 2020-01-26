Media player
'I paid my first council tax bill - I want to frame it'
What happens if you're homeless after you come out of prison?
A decade ago, Tameside had the highest number of rough sleepers in Greater Manchester.
But the council has reduced the figure by helping those most at risk, including former prisoners who have been able to get their own home.
You can see the full report on Inside Out North West, BBC One North West, Monday 19:30 GMT.
