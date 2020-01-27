Ice hockey star reveals sexuality 'to help others'

Media player
Manchester Storm's Zach Sullivan reveals bisexuality 'to help others'
An ice hockey player has spoken out for the first time about his sexuality to mark the sport's first Pride weekend.
Manchester Storm's Zach Sullivan, 25, is believed to be the first professional ice hockey player to come out as bisexual.
He said he hoped his decision "will give other hockey players around the country the same confidence to do the same".
27 Jan 2020
