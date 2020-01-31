Video

A composer has written a piece to mark the UK's departure from the European Union.

Edward Gregson has composed Notes Between Friends for BBC Radio 4's PM programme.

In 1973, he wrote a brass piece named Fanfare for Europe when the UK joined the EU's forerunner the European Economic Community.

Mr Gregson, who was principal of the Royal Northern College of Music in Manchester for 12 years, said the work had European and British dimensions.

It is to be played at the end of PM on 31 January,