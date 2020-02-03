Media player
Man Utd's Daniel James backs mental health initiative
Manchester United footballer Daniel James has urged people struggling with mental health issues to "speak out" after he said it helped him after his father died.
The star was visiting Place2Place FC in Wigan, which was set up to promote positive attitudes towards men's mental health.
"When I have spoken to people in similar situations, it's helped me so much," he said.
"People never know what's really going on inside and the hardest thing is...to speak out."
03 Feb 2020
