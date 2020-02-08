Media player
The 'Rapping Granny' who is set to do battle
A retired teacher is due to compete in an international battle rap after taking up poetry as a hobby.
Joy France - known to many as the "Rapping Granny" - works at Manchester's famous indie market Afflecks Palace, where she was inspired to rap.
The 63-year-old will travel to Ireland for the Rap is Full League.
She said of her younger Canadian opponent: "I'm not going to go easy on him but obviously I'm not going to destroy him - I want him to raise his bar."
08 Feb 2020
