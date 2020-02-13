Media player
Party for Manchester care home residents aged over 100
Five residents living in a Manchester care home shared a birthday party to celebrate being aged more than 100 years old.
Lea Glaskie and Margaret Broome will be 102 in February, while Pearl Snowise and Estelle Demby turn 101.
Ralph Black, 101, who had his birthday in November, celebrated with a dance, adding: "I shuffle about as much as I can."
13 Feb 2020
