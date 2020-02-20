Video

A drinker barred from a pub for "bragging about carrying a knife" has been found guilty of murdering the landlord.

Christian Thornton, 49, was attacked by Lee Abbott, 35, outside the Hammer and Pincers in Widnes, Cheshire, on 11 August.

Abbott, who was "heavily intoxicated" at the time, admitted manslaughter but denied murder.

However, he was convicted by a jury at Liverpool Crown Court.

He will be sentenced on Friday.