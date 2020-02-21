'I didn't expect a reply from Jurgen Klopp'

Video
10-year-old shocked at Liverpool manager's reply to a letter asking him to lose.
A young Manchester United fan has told Adrian Chiles he was shocked that Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp replied to his letter asking his team to lose.
In the letter, 10-year-old Daragh Curley wrote: "Liverpool are winning too many games. If you win nine more games then you have the best unbeaten run in English football.
"Being a United fan that is very sad. So the next time Liverpool play, please make them lose. You should just let the other team score. I hope I have convinced you to not win the league or any other match ever again."
This clip is originally from Chiles on Friday 21 February 2020.
