Video

Footage of Manchester Arena bomber Salman Abedi watching music fans arrive for a Take That gig days before his attack has been shown to a jury.

Abedi can be seen looking at long box office queues, just yards from the spot where, four days later on 22 May 2017, he killed himself and 22 others.

He was also seen outside the Arena near Victoria station.

Hashem Abedi, 22, is on trial at the Old Bailey, accused of helping his brother plan the attack.

He denies 22 murders, attempted murder, and conspiring to cause explosions.