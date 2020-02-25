Media player
Manchester Arena bomber captured on CCTV hours before blast
Footage of Manchester Arena bomber Salman Abedi travelling with his device an hour before he blew himself up has been shown to jurors.
The 22-year-old was seen on his phone before getting on the tram at Shudehill to travel one stop to Manchester Victoria, next door to the arena.
His brother Hashem Abedi, 22, is on trial at the Old Bailey, accused of helping him plan the attack at the end of the Ariana Grande concert.
25 Feb 2020
