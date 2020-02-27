Video

New measures to control overcrowding at the busiest platforms at Manchester Piccadilly railway station have been introduced this week.

Platforms 13 and 14 at the city centre railway station are some of the most congested in the country.

The new plans include additional staff to help manage the 30,000 and 40,000 passengers who use the two platforms every weekday.

Two new platforms have also been proposed but the plans are currently on hold.