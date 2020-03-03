Video

Staff at Greater Manchester Police felt "hindered" by a new £60m police system, the force's Chief Constable has said.

Officers were forced to work on paper due to a computer malfunction on the new system, called iOPS, at the start of February.

Ian Hopkins admitted the force had made "mistakes" but added they were rectified "quite quickly".

An independent review into the system has been published by Her Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services.