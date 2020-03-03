Media player
Stockport nursery sees double with nine sets of twins
A nursery in Stockport has welcomed nine sets of twins in what staff believe is a unique scenario.
Stockport Village Nursery also has two more sets on its waiting list.
The group of children, which includes two sets of identical twins, are aged from five months to four years old.
Staff believe it is the only nursery in the UK with so many twins.
03 Mar 2020
