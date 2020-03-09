Video

A man has completed his toughest challenge to date after cycling 400km (250 miles) across Kenya in a quadricycle steered by his chin.

Andy Walker, from Rochdale, Greater Manchester, who was paralysed in a diving accident in 2006, is determined to take on new challenges.

He described his African adventure as "the most unbelievable experience".

See the full story on BBC Inside Out North West at 19:30 GMT on BBC One.