Is this the most Instagramable factory in the UK?
Take a look inside the designer sofa factory that has been shaped by Instagram.
Entrepreneur Maddison Santamaria set up Honey I'm Home in Leigh, Greater Manchester, with just £200.
The showroom and factory not only attracts customers but also members of the public searching for their next Instagram photo.
11 Mar 2020
