A man has walked more than 400 miles solo across a frozen lake in Siberia in what is believed to be a record time.

Mike Stevenson from Wigan endured temperatures of -35 and winds of 87mph in completing a trek across Lake Baikal in 11 days, 14 hours and 11 minutes.

He said he missed his bed and chocolate cake during the challenge, during which he slept in a tent on the ice.