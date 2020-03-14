Media player
Manchester's Victoria Baths is opening its doors to the public
Victoria Baths in Manchester is opening up its doors to showcase the building's starring role in hugely popular television dramas.
Peaky Blinders, Cold Feet, Coronation Street, Age Before Beauty, World on Fire, Mrs Biggs, Prime Suspect and Cracker have all used the historic swimming baths.
Visitors will now have access to some areas of the building that were previously off-bounds to the public.
Original props and photographs from the shows will also help to bring key scenes to life.
