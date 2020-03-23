Coronavirus: Surge in guitar and ukelele sales as people seek to fill their time
Are many of us turning to music - and not just listening to it - to help us cope during the coronavirus outbreak?

Marvel Guitars in Timperley, Greater Manchester, has seen a surge in demand for musical instruments in recent days.

"Ukuleles have flown out this week," said owner Rick Manning. "It's something that young kids can just pick up and start."

