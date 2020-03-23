Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Surge in guitar and ukelele sales as people try to fill their time
Are many of us turning to music - and not just listening to it - to help us cope during the coronavirus outbreak?
Marvel Guitars in Timperley, Greater Manchester, has seen a surge in demand for musical instruments in recent days.
"Ukuleles have flown out this week," said owner Rick Manning. "It's something that young kids can just pick up and start."
-
23 Mar 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-manchester-52008753/coronavirus-surge-in-guitar-and-ukelele-sales-as-people-try-to-fill-their-timeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window