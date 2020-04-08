Take a tour of NHS Nightingale Hospital North West
Video

Coronavirus: Inside Manchester's Nightingale Hospital

The BBC has been inside a new temporary hospital in Manchester which will treat coronavirus patients.

Manchester Central convention centre has been converted into NHS Nightingale Hospital North West, and is due to open by the end of the week.

Work started on 28 March and the hospital will be able to provide treatment for up to 750 coronavirus patients.

The first of the government's emergency field hospitals, in London's ExCel centre, opened last week.

