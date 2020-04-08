Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Inside Manchester's Nightingale Hospital
The BBC has been inside a new temporary hospital in Manchester which will treat coronavirus patients.
Manchester Central convention centre has been converted into NHS Nightingale Hospital North West, and is due to open by the end of the week.
Work started on 28 March and the hospital will be able to provide treatment for up to 750 coronavirus patients.
The first of the government's emergency field hospitals, in London's ExCel centre, opened last week.
-
08 Apr 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-manchester-52204927/coronavirus-inside-manchester-s-nightingale-hospitalRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window