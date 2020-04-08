Jewish community prepares for a lockdown Passover
Jewish people across Greater Manchester are working together as they mark one of their faith's biggest festivals under the coronavirus emergency measures.

The Passover festival, which commemorates Moses leading the Jewish people out of slavery in Egypt, will be a pale shadow of its normal self this year because of social distancing rules preventing families from coming together.

One caterer in Prestwich, though, is helping older people still receive traditional Passover food.

