GP's 5k run in his garden weeks after cancer op
Cheshire GP completes 5km run just 10 weeks after brain surgery

A Cheshire GP has completed a 5km (3.1 mile) run only 10 weeks after having a major operation to remove a brain tumour.

Huw McCandless celebrated his 33rd birthday and the end of his radiotherapy treatment by running around the garden of his home in Disley.

He chose the location so as to observe the corona pandemic's strict social distancing rules.

