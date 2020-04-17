Media player
Coronavirus: Railway roots of Manchester's Nightingale hospital
Archive footage shows the railway station history of a new temporary hospital in Manchester which will treat Covid-19 patients.
Manchester Central opened in 1880 but was converted into a convention centre just over a century later.
The centre, formerly known as the GMEX, is now NHS Nightingale Hospital North West.
It has space for 750 patients amid the coronavirus pandemic.
17 Apr 2020
