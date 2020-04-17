Old railway station becomes Nightingale hospital
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coronavirus: Railway roots of Manchester's Nightingale hospital

Archive footage shows the railway station history of a new temporary hospital in Manchester which will treat Covid-19 patients.

Manchester Central opened in 1880 but was converted into a convention centre just over a century later.

The centre, formerly known as the GMEX, is now NHS Nightingale Hospital North West.

It has space for 750 patients amid the coronavirus pandemic.

  • 17 Apr 2020
Go to next video: Inside a new coronavirus field hospital