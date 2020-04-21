Ex-nurse making laundry bags for front line workers
Coronavirus: Ex-nurse making laundry bags for NHS staff

A former nurse who now works in textiles is making special laundry bags to support her ex-colleagues on the NHS front line fighting coronavirus.

Jane Cochrane, from Cheadle Hulme, Greater Manchester, said she hopes the bags will help prevent contamination.

