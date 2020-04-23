Man builds replica of his home in Lego bricks

Video

A man has created a replica of his home in Greater Manchester using 3,152 Lego bricks.

Andy Romaniszyn has spent the past year constructing his house in Strines, near Stockport, including the interiors to match each room.

He has even included a miniature version of the Lego house inside the replica.

Mr Romaniszyn used the original blueprints from the property so he could create a scale drawing in Illustrator.