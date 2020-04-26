Video

With children staying at home during lockdown, the challenge of finding somewhere to hide birthday presents is even more difficult.

Karima Yusuf stored her five-year-old son's gifts in her car overnight - but found they had been stolen the next day.

A police call handler who logged her report was moved to arranged a whip-round among colleagues, leading to officers delivering gifts and cakes to the boy.

Greater Manchester Police said "call handlers don't hear about the outcome or the next stages of each call they take, but luckily this story had a nice ending and everyone was able to see the delight in the boy's face."