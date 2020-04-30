Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Couple hug after partner spends five weeks in hospital
A man has been reunited with his partner after being treated for coronavirus in hospital for five weeks.
Dean Hardwick, 36, was admitted to Tameside General Hospital on 30 March after suffering severe symptoms.
His partner Hannah Wright, 32, was unable to see him until he recovered.
Mr Hardwick wants to thank NHS workers for their efforts during the outbreak.
-
30 Apr 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-manchester-52486640/coronavirus-couple-hug-after-partner-spends-five-weeks-in-hospitalRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window