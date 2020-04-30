Couple reunited after partner survives coronavirus
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coronavirus: Couple hug after partner spends five weeks in hospital

A man has been reunited with his partner after being treated for coronavirus in hospital for five weeks.

Dean Hardwick, 36, was admitted to Tameside General Hospital on 30 March after suffering severe symptoms.

His partner Hannah Wright, 32, was unable to see him until he recovered.

Mr Hardwick wants to thank NHS workers for their efforts during the outbreak.

  • 30 Apr 2020
Go to next video: Mural honours Captain Tom Moore