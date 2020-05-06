Hospital ovation for virus surviving mum and baby

Media player
Coronavirus: Ovation for virus-surviving Garstang mum and baby
A new mum who became so ill with coronavirus that she had to spend eight days on a ventilator has finally left hospital with the cheers of doctors and nurses ringing in her ears.
Kathrine Dawson, 36, from Garstang, Lancashire, had to have an emergency Caesarean to bring baby Ruby into the world two months early at Blackpool Victoria Hospital.
06 May 2020
