Ovation for grandad who survived covid-19 and heart failure
An 84-year-old grandad who survived Covid-19 and heart failure was given a standing ovation when he left Macclesfield General Hospital.

Frank Beaden left the hospital to cheers and applause five weeks after his admission with heart failure.

  • 15 May 2020
