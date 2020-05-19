Video

A law student who was shot dead in Blackburn, Lancashire, was a "wonderful young lady who had so much to offer," her former head teacher said.

Aya Hachem was found with a wound to the chest in King Street, close to Lidl, on Sunday afternoon.

Diane Atkinson, executive head teacher at Blackburn Central High School, described the 19-year-old as a "very intelligent young lady" who had "great aspirations to help other people".

She said Ms Hachem had "worked incredibly hard to become the very, very best person she could be".