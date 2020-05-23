Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Prince William thanks carers for hard work
Prince William has praised the efforts of staff in the care sector during the coronavirus pandemic.
The Duke of Cambridge spoke to six care workers from across the country including Suraya Alvi, from Stockport in Greater Manchester.
"It really sounded like he was listening and really cared about what we're doing out there and how difficult it is," she said.
-
23 May 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-manchester-52782254/coronavirus-prince-william-thanks-carers-for-hard-workRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window