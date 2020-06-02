Video

An aspiring make-up artist has been using her brushes during lockdown to transform herself into some very famous faces.

Student Beth Gallagher has gained thousands of views on social media sites TikTok and Instagram for her impressive make-up transformations, which have seen her become rock star Liam Gallagher, Prime Minister Boris Johnson, US president Donald Trump, chef Gordon Ramsay and the Queen.

The 25-year-old from Stockport said she started after watching the Netflix series Tiger King, which inspired her to make herself up as the subject of the show, Oklahoma zoo owner Joe Exotic.

She said she watches videos of celebrities online before starting on her transformations "to research their characteristics and mannerisms".