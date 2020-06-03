The emotional moment care home staff reunite with loved ones
Video

Coronavirus: Carers reunite with families after nine weeks apart

Care home staff have been reunited with their families after nine weeks apart amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Carers at Marple Lodge in Stockport, Greater Manchester, moved in at the start of the lockdown to reduce the risk of bringing the virus into the care home.

