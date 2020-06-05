Media player
Video
Manchester's pubs and landmarks digitally recreated by gamer
A gamer from Manchester can enjoy a virtual visit to some of the city's most recognisable pubs after recreating them on The Sims 4 computer game.
Jess Vaughan, 25, from Ancoats, has also been able to replicate some of the city's most iconic sights including St Ann's Church.
Each build takes her about two to four hours, depending on the level of detail and architecture.
05 Jun 2020
