Demonstrators in support rally after Floyd death

Thousands of people have gathered for a rally in Manchester over the death of George Floyd, despite warnings not to assemble due to concerns that coronavirus is spreading again.
Anti-racism rallies are being held worldwide after Mr Floyd's death in US police custody on 25 May.
Mayor Andy Burnham had urged demonstrators not to attend because of concerns there was a "high risk" posed from coronavirus infections.
06 Jun 2020
