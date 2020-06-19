Father's warning after son 'nearly died' at rave

Video

Police have released footage of the difficulties officers faced to find a teenager who was stabbed at an illegal rave in Greater Manchester.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) released footage of the officers trying to reach the 18-year-old as there were no safety precautions in place.

It comes amid fears of further illegal raves planned this weekend.

About 6,000 revellers descended on an industrial site in Carrington and at Daisy Nook Country Park on Saturday.