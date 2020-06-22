Video

Footage shows hundreds of people at a lockdown party in Moss Side, Manchester, where two men were killed in a shooting.

Greater Manchester Police said the shootings in the early hours of Sunday took place at an unplanned event near to where an earlier community event was held.

The video captured crowds dancing at the event which had a DJ in a courtyard.

