Manchester's annual Windrush celebration is being held online this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

While organisers swapped Alexandra Park for Zoom the event still saw plenty of live dancing, poetry and singing.

MV Empire Windrush, which arrived at Tilbury Docks in Essex on 22 June 1948, brought workers to the UK from Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago and other Caribbean islands as a response to post-war labour shortages.