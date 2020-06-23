Media player
The Sale family who adopted two orphaned lambs
Two orphaned lambs have been adopted by a family - who enjoy nothing more than taking their pets on walks to the local park.
Agricultural student Danielle Watts was on a month-long lambing placement in Scotland when the animals' mother died.
After asking the farmer and her own mother "very nicely", Ms Watts was allowed to bring the lambs home with her.
The pair, named Poppy and Pepper, are now living in the family's back garden in Sale, Greater Manchester, and their owner often delights passers-by by taking them for walks in a nearby park.
