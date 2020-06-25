Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Girl's beeswax balm business proves lockdown hit
A 10-year-old girl has used the time spent in lockdown to research and create her own lip balm.
Leila, from Greater Manchester, uses locally-produced beeswax and has already made enough profit to repay a £100 start-up loan from her mum.
-
25 Jun 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-manchester-53172000/coronavirus-girl-s-beeswax-balm-business-proves-lockdown-hitRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window