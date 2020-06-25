Schoolgirl creates lip balm during lockdown
Coronavirus: Girl's beeswax balm business proves lockdown hit

A 10-year-old girl has used the time spent in lockdown to research and create her own lip balm.

Leila, from Greater Manchester, uses locally-produced beeswax and has already made enough profit to repay a £100 start-up loan from her mum.

