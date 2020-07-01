Councillor, 30, warns young people about Covid-19

Video

A 30-year-old councillor who is recovering from coronavirus has warned young people that it is not just older people and those with underlying health conditions who need to be very concerned about Covid-19.

Tamoor Tariq's condition deteriorated rapidly when he contracted the virus in March and was admitted to hospital, where he said he really "thought the worst".

The 30-year-old, who sits on Bury Council, has urged others to "not take for granted" the seriousness of the illness.