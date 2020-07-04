Video

A professional coach has become the first golf vlogger to pass one million subscribers on YouTube.

Rick Shiels, from Bolton, uses his channel to give tutorials and his videos have featured a number of celebrities, including pop star Robbie Williams and former World's Strongest Man Eddie Hall.

The 34-year-old said he was delighted that his videos had got people playing the sport.

