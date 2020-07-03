Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Ashton-under-Lyne girl surprises deaf delivery driver by signing
A delivery driver said it "made his day" when an eight-year-old girl greeted him in sign language.
Tim Joseph, who is deaf, has been making regular deliveries to a house in Greater Manchester during lockdown.
He said he was "shocked" when Tallulah, from Ashton-under-Lyne, learnt to sign "have a good day" so she could greet him.
Tallulah's mum shared the exchange on social media, which has now been viewed thousands of times, and said the pair had become friends.
-
03 Jul 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-manchester-53284204/ashton-under-lyne-girl-surprises-deaf-delivery-driver-by-signingRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window