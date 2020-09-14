The father of Manchester Arena bomb victim Martyn Hett said it was "cruel beyond belief" his son died just days before he was due to take the trip of a lifetime to the US.

The 29-year-old had a future that was "so bright" having been promoted at work before "that dreadful day", his father Paul Hett said.

However, he said, Martyn has since travelled "far and wide", with his ashes scattered in the USA "where he never got to go", in India "which he loved" and even to a wedding in Sorrento.