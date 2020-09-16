The daughter of a victim of the Manchester Arena bombing told a public inquiry into the attack how her mother "lit up all our lives".

Lisa Lees was "not just our mum, she was our best friend, too", said Lauren Lees.

Her husband Anthony Lees also paid tribute to his wife.

He said she would "be the one getting the party going and dancing the night away", adding he cherished the memories of their 23 years together.