A teenager killed in the Manchester Arena bombing wanted to be a music teacher as "music was her life", the inquiry into the attack has heard.

Olivia Campbell-Hardy, 15, from Bury, Greater Manchester, loved singing and dancing, was "boisterous and loud" but also "gentle", her grandfather said.

Steve Goodman said without Olivia the "void in their lives is immense".

Olivia's father Andrew Hardy described the 15-year-old from Bury, Greater Manchester, as a "daddy's girl" with an "infectious smile".

Her mother Charlotte Hodgson said her daughter, who she called ‘Ollie’, was a “funny kid” who "will always be in my heart".