Paralysed pilot flies again in charity wing-walk

A former pilot paralysed in an accident 13 years ago has returned to the skies for a charity wing-walk.

Sixty-one-year-old Jerry Ward, from Hartford, Cheshire was joined by his two carers Sophie Parker and Jenna Tidbury.

He said: "I'm determined to show disability in a positive light.

"There are lots of things that are really, really difficult in life now but there's very, very little that's absolutely impossible."