Paralysed pilot flies again in charity wing-walk
A former pilot paralysed in an accident 13 years ago has returned to the skies for a charity wing-walk.
Sixty-one-year-old Jerry Ward, from Hartford, Cheshire was joined by his two carers Sophie Parker and Jenna Tidbury.
He said: "I'm determined to show disability in a positive light.
"There are lots of things that are really, really difficult in life now but there's very, very little that's absolutely impossible."
